Miami-based litigators at Reed Smith have secured a win for a Brazilian company that was sued by the Bolivian government for allegedly participating in a bribery scheme. Bolivia claimed that Condor, which manufactures non-lethal weapons in Brazil such as tear gas and smoke bombs that are frequently used in crowd control, had co-conspired in a bribery scheme via a third-party vendor.

September 07, 2023, 7:05 PM

