Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Columbia Gas Transmission LLC to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Stebelton Snider LPA on behalf of Deborah Reed and James D. Reed. The case is 2:22-cv-03417, Reed et al v. Columbia Gas Transmission LLC.

Energy

September 13, 2022, 6:13 PM