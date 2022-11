Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Winthrop & Weinstine on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Schneider National, a transportation and logistics company, and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Goldstein & Goldstein on behalf of the Estate of Joseph Reed. The case is 7:22-cv-09701, Reed, as Administratrix of the Estate of Joseph Reed, Deceased et al v. Marvin Lumber & Cedar Co., LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 14, 2022, 6:10 PM