New Suit - Consumer Class Action

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in California Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Electronic Fund Transfers Act. The lawsuit was brought by Kemnitzer, Barron & Krieg on behalf of victims of alleged elder abuse and transfer fraud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06046, Reece v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.