Who Got The Work

Mark S. Puzella of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe has entered an appearance for Oliver Cabell Inc. in a pending trademark lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 9 in Massachusetts District Court by McGuireWoods and Morse Barnes-Brown & Pendleton on behalf of Reebok International Ltd. LLC and Reebok International Limited. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Levenson, is 1:22-cv-11887, Reebok International Ltd. LLC et al. v. Oliver Cabell Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 01, 2022, 10:44 AM