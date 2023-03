New Suit - Patent

Texas Instruments was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy on behalf of Redwood Technologies, asserts several patents pertaining to WiFi technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00135, Redwood Technologies LLC v. Texas Instruments Inc.

Technology

March 29, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Redwood Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC

defendants

Texas Instruments Incorporated

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims