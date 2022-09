New Suit - Patent

NetGear was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Bayard PA and Nelson Bumgardner Conroy on behalf of Redwood Technologies LLC, asserts five patents related to wireless communication systems and a radio transmitting apparatus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01272, Redwood Technologies, LLC v. Netgear, Inc.

Technology

September 29, 2022, 4:23 AM