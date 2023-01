Who Got The Work

John P. Rodgers and Katherine E. Griffin of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have entered appearances for Revenue Cycle Service Center in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Dec. 16 in Tennessee Middle District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:22-cv-01029, Redus v. Revenue Cycle Service Center, LLC.

January 30, 2023, 6:31 AM