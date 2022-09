New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a real estate lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Redus El LLC, a developer of the Pointe West community in Vero Beach, Florida. The complaint seeks a declaration that Redus owes no further obligations to Pointe West Master Property Owners Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-14308, Redus El LLC v. Pointe West Master Property Owners Association Inc.

Real Estate

September 01, 2022, 2:34 PM