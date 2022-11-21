Reducing the Risks of Reply All | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Most professionals have witnessed or endured a "reply all" blunder—where someone in a group email mistakenly hits "reply all" and broadcasts a private message to the larger group.The American Bar Association (ABA) even recently warned lawyers to avoid the practice. Also, last year a Florida attorney, court documents show, was reprimanded for several ethics infractions regarding emails, and one of the messages contained unprofessional statements were intended only for co-counsel and was accidentally sent via "reply all" to other recipients.

Georgia

November 21, 2022, 10:52 AM