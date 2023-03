New Suit

Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Harris Beach on behalf of Jeremiah Redstone and John Paul Tutela, seeks reimbursement for medically necessary services provided to a policyholder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02077, Redstone et al v. Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 10, 2023, 7:42 PM