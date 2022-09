New Suit - Contract

Tequila company Casa del Sol was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Seyfarth Shaw on behalf of RedPeg Marketing over allegedly unpaid invoices for marketing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01077, RedPeg Marketing Inc. v. Casa del Sol Spirits Co.

Business Services

September 22, 2022, 5:24 PM