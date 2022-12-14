Who Got The Work

Bruce H. Little of Barnes & Thornburg has entered an appearance for TurnSignl Foundation and TurnSignl Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 31 in Minnesota District Court by Fox Rothschild and Munck Wilson Mandala on behalf of Redmon Jeang LLC, asserts a single patent related to a mobile legal counsel system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud, is 0:22-cv-02749, Redmon Jeang LLC v. TurnSignl, Inc. et al.

Technology

December 14, 2022, 7:49 AM