New Suit

American Airlines Group and lead flight attendant Marcos Santana were sued Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Pangia Law Group on behalf of Barbara Redman, who contends that she was subjected to intentional infliction of emotional distress by being told over the intercom to move to the middle of the plane for 'weight and balance' reasons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00515, Redman v. American Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 30, 2022, 6:21 AM