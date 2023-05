Who Got The Work

BNSF Railway and National Railroad Passenger Corporation have turned to Nyemaster Goode PC shareholder Michael W. Thrall as defense counsel in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed March 27 in Iowa Southern District Court by Potroff & Karlin and Cornell Law on behalf of Kyle Redinger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose, is 4:23-cv-00100, Redinger v. BNSF Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 11, 2023, 5:22 AM

