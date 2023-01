New Suit - Consumer

L.A.-based restaurant Asterid was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of Crystal Redick, alleges that the defendant's website is inaccessible to the blind and visually impaired. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00221, Redick v. Compass Group USA Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 12, 2023, 6:29 PM