Who Got The Work

Renee N. Smith of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 23 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Dion & Goldberger on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:22-cv-05135, Reddrick v. Pennsylvania Institute Of Technology.

Education

February 10, 2023, 12:15 PM