New Suit - Employment

The Cochran Firm filed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Trina Reddish. The suit pursue claims against Washington Metro Area Transit Authority for wrongfully terminating plaintiff after she requested accommodations for her spine disability. The suit also pursues claims for gender discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02658, Reddish v. Washington Metro Area Transit Authority.

Transportation & Logistics

September 02, 2022, 4:17 AM