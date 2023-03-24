Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Berkley Technology Services LLC and other defendants to Iowa Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Timmer & Judkins on behalf of a former senior business systems analyst for Berkley Technology Services who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting disability accommodations. The case is 4:23-cv-00099, Redding v. Berkley Technology Services, LLC et al.
Technology
March 24, 2023, 1:03 PM