Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Berkley Technology Services LLC and other defendants to Iowa Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Timmer & Judkins on behalf of a former senior business systems analyst for Berkley Technology Services who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting disability accommodations. The case is 4:23-cv-00099, Redding v. Berkley Technology Services, LLC et al.

Technology

March 24, 2023, 1:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Laurie Redding

Plaintiffs

Timmer & Judkins PLLC

defendants

Berkley Technology Services, LLC

Robin Middendorf

Ryan Ford

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA