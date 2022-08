Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Duplass, Zwain, Bourgeois, Pfister, Weinstock & Bogart on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Miller-Radovic LLC on behalf of David Reddick. The case is 2:22-cv-02715, Reddick v. Medtronic, Inc.

Health Care

August 18, 2022, 1:47 PM