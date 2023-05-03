Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Community Health Systems d/b/a AccessHealth and Raleigh General Hospital to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by McQueen Law on behalf of a nurse who contends she was terminated in connection with false allegations of negligence in administering care to a patient. Raleigh General is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 5:23-cv-00363, Redden v. Community Health Systems, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 7:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Beth A. Redden

Plaintiffs

Mcqueen Davis

defendants

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Raleigh General Hospital, LLC

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation