Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Community Health Systems d/b/a AccessHealth and Raleigh General Hospital to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by McQueen Law on behalf of a nurse who contends she was terminated in connection with false allegations of negligence in administering care to a patient. Raleigh General is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 5:23-cv-00363, Redden v. Community Health Systems, Inc. et al.
Health Care
May 03, 2023, 7:22 PM