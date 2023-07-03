New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a privacy class action Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court against Heritage Valley Health System Inc. The complaint accuses the defendant of violating HIPAA laws by implementing a Facebook tracking pixel and Facebook Application Programming Interface that provides its users' health information to Facebook for third parties to purchase. The class is also represented by Chesnut Cambronne PA; Markovits, Stock & DeMarco and the Lyon Law Firm. The case is 2:23-cv-01212, Redd v. Heritage Valley Health System, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 03, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Erika Redd

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Heritage Valley Health System, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/