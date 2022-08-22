Who Got The Work

Steven E. Bers and David M. Stevens of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston have entered appearances for Broadway Services Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit was filed July 7 in Maryland District Court by Law Office of Neil S. Hyman on behalf of a former shuttle driver who claims that he was subjected to discriminatory treatment based on sexual orientation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, is 1:22-cv-01672, Redd v. Broadway Services Inc.

Maryland

August 22, 2022, 4:16 AM