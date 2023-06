Removed To Federal Court

Bank of America and US Bank on Friday removed a lawsuit to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over claims related to a foreclosure action, was filed by pro se plaintiff Fedie R. Redd. The defendants are represented by Winston & Strawn. The case is 2:23-cv-04901, Redd v. Bank Of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 9:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Fedie R. Redd

defendants

Bank Of America, N.A.

U.S. Bank N.A.

Selene Finance LP

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property