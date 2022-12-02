Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against Amazon.com to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, was filed by Romanucci & Blandin and Stephan Zouras LLP on behalf of workers who were required to upload a facial scan to a mobile application where it is stored on a worker database. The lawsuit claims Amazon wrongfully profits from the facial scans by using the biometric information obtained to improve machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies. The case is 1:22-cv-06779, Redd v. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 02, 2022, 6:46 PM