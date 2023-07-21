New Suit - Contract

Redcom ACQ Co. and Redcom Laboratories filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Evolve Cellular and Scratch Acquisition on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell, accuses the defendants of failing to pay nearly $200,000 in additional cash consideration under an asset purchase agreement.Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00792, Redcom ACQ Co. LLC et al. v. Scratch Acquisition Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

July 21, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Redcom Acq Co LLC

Redcom Laboratories, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

defendants

Evolve Cellular Inc.

Scratch Acquisition Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract