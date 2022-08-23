Redbox CLO Taking Legal Reins of Companys Buyer | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

The chief legal officer of Redbox is taking the legal reins at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the provider of self-help books, streaming services and uplifting TV programming that recently bought the DVD-kiosk operator for $375 million. Cos Cob, Connecticut-based Chicken Soup for the Soul, which earlier this month closed on the acquisition, on Monday announced what it called its "enhanced senior management team," including the appointment of Fred Stein as chief legal officer.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 23, 2022, 8:15 AM