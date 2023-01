New Suit - Trademark

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of IT consulting company Red8 LLC. The suit takes aim at 3Red8 Inc. and 3Red8 LLC for allegedly selling similar services under confusingly similar marks, which suggests that the defendants are associated with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00112, Red8 LLC v. 3Red8 LLC et al.

Business Services

January 30, 2023, 6:22 PM