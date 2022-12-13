Who Got The Work

L. Clint Crosby and Tyler Bishop of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for Red Sentry in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 22 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hill, Kertscher & Wharton; Bruster PLLC; and Stephens Juren PLLC on behalf of computer security company Red Siege, accuses Red Sentry of using a confusingly similar name and logo to market and sell its penetration testing services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:22-cv-04661, Red Siege, LLC v. Red Sentry, LLC.

Cybersecurity

December 13, 2022, 6:46 AM