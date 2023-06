New Suit - Contract

Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of RedOrange, a supplies contractor for the federal government. The suit pursues claims against Sky Air Parts International. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02117, Red Orange North America, Inc. v. Sky Air Parts International, Inc.

Business Services

June 02, 2023, 12:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Red Orange North America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

defendants

Sky Air Parts International, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract