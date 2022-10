Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Christensen & Jensen on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Chemisphere to Utah District Court. The complaint, filed by Kirton McConkie on behalf of CBD oil producer Red Mesa Science & Refining, accuses Chemisphere of failing to remedy a contaminated drop-shipment of isopropyl alcohol chemicals that Red Mesa used to clean its equipment and containers. The case is 4:22-cv-00078, Red Mesa Science & Refining v. Chemisphere.

Cannabis

October 12, 2022, 5:26 AM