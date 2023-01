New Suit

Red Lake Band of Chippewa Inidans sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Xavier Becerra Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Holland & Knight, seeks $270,840 plus interest for failing to pay for a lease of tribal property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00063, Red Lake Band Of Chippewa Indians v. United States Department Of Health And Human Services et al.

Health Care

January 10, 2023, 1:09 PM