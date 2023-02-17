New Suit - Trademark

Shearman & Sterling filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of restaurant operator Red Hook Lobster Pound. The suit pursues claims against Red Hook of Bartlett Inc., Red Hook of Jackson Inc. and other defendants for their ongoing use of the 'Red Hook Lobster Pound' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02087, Red Hook Lobster Pound, LLC v. Red Hook of Bartlett, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 17, 2023, 6:21 AM