Red Herring: 11th Circuit Ravages Trumps Claims He Declassif...

An appeals court panel found former President Donald Trump has no discernable interest in the over 100 classified documents found in his Florida home, and granted the government's request to keep those documents out of a special master's review. The opinion, authored by U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit Judges Robin S. Rosenbaum, Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher—two Trump appointees and one Obama appointee—dropped late Wednesday evening and points to numerous issues with Trump's claim that he has a right to the documents.

Government

September 21, 2022, 8:42 PM