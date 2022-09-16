New Suit - Patent

Software company Red Hat, an IBM subsidiary, filed a patent lawsuit against Valtrus Innovations on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses Valtrus of wrongfully demanding royalty payments from users of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for the use of Valtrus' patents, even though Red Hat and its users are beneficiaries of multiple licenses covering the asserted patent rights under an agreement with previous patent owner Hewlett Packard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-05289, Red Hat Inc. v. Valtrus Innovations Ltd.

Technology

September 16, 2022, 6:15 PM