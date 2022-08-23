New Suit - Consumer

Brunswick Corporation, a marine products company known for its boating lifestyle brands, and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, which accuses the defendants of selling an allegedly defective offshore fishing boat, was brought by BoyarMiller on behalf of Rusty M. Moffitt and Red Dyed LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-02857, Red Dyed, LLC et al v. Brunswick Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 23, 2022, 4:29 PM