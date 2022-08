Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Riggs, Abney, Neal, Turpen, Orbison & Lewis on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dollar General to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Doerner, Saunders, Daniel & Anderson on behalf of Red Devil Inc. The case is 4:22-cv-00376, Red Devil, Inc. v Dolgencorp, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2022, 3:56 PM