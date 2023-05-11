New Suit - Trademark

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Red Bull Gmbh and Red Bull North America Inc. The suit accuses Union City Beverage Inc. and its owner Eris Rodriguez a/k/a Eric Rodriguez of selling a shipment of more than a thousand cases of 'Gray Market Red Bull Energy' drinks to a New Jersey wholesaler without authorization or permission. According to the suit, the Gray Market drinks are only authorized for sale in specific foreign countries or regions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02559, Red Bull Gmbh et al v. Union City Beverage, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 11, 2023, 6:25 AM

Red Bull Gmbh

Red Bull North America, Inc.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Eris Rodriguez

Union City Beverage, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims