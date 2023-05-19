New Suit - Administrative Procedures Act

Red Boiling Springs TN OPCO LLC, the operator of a nursing home facility, sued the U.S. government on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court in connection with the Small Business Administration's COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program. The suit, brought by Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, is part of a string of suits challenging the agency's $20 million lending limit per corporate group. The case is 2:23-cv-00026, Red Boiling Springs TN OPCO LLC v. United States Small Business Administration et al.

Health Care

May 19, 2023, 7:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Red Boiling Springs TN OPCO LLC

Plaintiffs

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan

defendants

Isabella Casillas Guzman

Janet Yellen

The United States of America

United States Small Business Administration

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision