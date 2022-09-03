Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Loeb & Loeb and Romano Law on Friday removed a breach-of-contract and copyright infringement lawsuit against radio talk show host John Batchelor and other defendants to New York Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by Dilworth Paxson on behalf of Red Apple Media, owner of WABC Radio which ran The John Batchelor Show, a program focused on history, economics and current events, until its cancellation in 2021. The complaint accuses Batchelor of distributing and broadcasting content from The John Batchelor Show on AudioBoom podcasts and on his own website in violation of his agreement with WABC Radio. The case is 1:22-cv-07547, Red Apple Media Inc. v. Batchelor et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 03, 2022, 12:51 PM