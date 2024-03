News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor of the Northern District of Texas recused himself from a U.S. Chamber of Commerce lawsuit contesting a proposed credit card late fee cap. O'Connor formally announced his recusal after the government watchdog Accountable.US published findings that O'Connor personally invested as much as $45,000 in various American bank stocks, including up to $15,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. stocks.

