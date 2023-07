Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against USIC Locating Services to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Klie Law Offices on behalf of a former senior locate technician who was allegedly fired in retaliation for filing a workers comp claim. The case is 2:23-cv-02452, Rector v. USIC Locating Services LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 31, 2023, 6:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Franklin Rector

defendants

David Workman

USIC Locating Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches