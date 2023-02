Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Nirvana Extractions and other defendants to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by attorney J. Drew Willardson on behalf of Jeffrey Keith Rector, contends that the defendants have only paid for half the contracted price of delivered goods. The case is 5:23-cv-00027, Rector v. Nirvana Extractions, LLC et al.

Agriculture

February 22, 2023, 12:15 PM