Recover, Reflect, Retool and Retry: Lessons From Women Atop ...

News From Law.com

Women shaping the Philadelphia and broader Pennsylvania legal landscape—as jurists, prosecutors and politicians—discussed lessons for leadership at last week's Philadelphia Bar Association quarterly meeting.The meeting, hosted at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, also honored Stradley Ronon partner and Philadelphia Bar Association Diversity Chair Danielle Banks, who received the 2024 Justice Sandra Day O'Connor Award, former Philadelphia Family Pride executive director Stephanie Haynes, who received the 2024 Cheryl Ingram Advocate for Justice award, as well as a group of local law students who received awards for their pro bono work.

Legal Services

June 24, 2024, 4:19 PM

nature of claim: /