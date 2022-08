News From Law.com

The FBI seized a "limited set of materials" that may be covered by attorney-client privilege during its search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. The documents were discovered by a filter team set by the U.S. Justice Department to prevent privileged materials from being reviewed by prosecutors and agents assigned to the case. The Justice Department did not disclose the nature of the material.

August 29, 2022, 11:28 AM