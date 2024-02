News From Law.com

A $2 billion settlement—one of the largest education settlements in U.S. history—has been reached in "Cayla J. v. State of California," a suit filed in November 2020 by students and community-based organizations who sued the state over deficiencies in remote schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education

February 02, 2024, 10:47 AM

nature of claim: /