New Suit - Trademark

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and other counsel filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court on behalf of ReCor Medical, which develops medical devices for hypertension treatment. The complaint targets Recora Inc., which markets a mobile app for cardiac patients, over its name, which the plaintiff asserts is 'confusingly similar' to its own. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01118, ReCor Medical, Inc. v. Recora, Inc.

Health Care

August 25, 2022, 1:13 PM