Attorneys from Ballard Spahr and Hahn Loeser & Parks have entered an appearance for Victoria's Secret, the lingerie and clothing retailer, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a single patent related to a feature to continue a search from a previous session, was filed Dec. 27 in Ohio Southern District Court by Direction IP Law on behalf of Recog IP LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson, is 2:23-cv-04247, Recog IP LLC v. Victoria's Secret & Co.
Retail & Consumer Goods
February 21, 2024, 6:28 PM