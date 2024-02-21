Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Ballard Spahr and Hahn Loeser & Parks have entered an appearance for Victoria's Secret, the lingerie and clothing retailer, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a single patent related to a feature to continue a search from a previous session, was filed Dec. 27 in Ohio Southern District Court by Direction IP Law on behalf of Recog IP LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson, is 2:23-cv-04247, Recog IP LLC v. Victoria's Secret & Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 21, 2024, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Recog IP LLC

Plaintiffs

Direction Ip Law

Howard L. Wernow

defendants

Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victorias Secret Direct Brand Management, LLC

defendant counsels

Hahn Loeser & Parks

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims