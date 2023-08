New Suit - Patent

Nordstrom was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts a patent for a method for re-locating an information page that has already been called, was brought by Direction IP Law on behalf of Recog IP LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00565, Recog IP LLC v. Nordstrom, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Recog IP LLC

Plaintiffs

Direction Ip Law

defendants

Nordstrom, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims