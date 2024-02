News From Law.com

Terminating the company's CEO poses its own legal and operational risks. But having the ex-CEO stick around as a board member can be even more awkward, as Planet Fitness is finding out. This week, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based chain of 2,400 fitness centers said director and Chris Rondeau had resigned from the board over disagreements with the way the company was being run since his surprise ouster as CEO in September.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 21, 2024, 3:33 PM

nature of claim: /